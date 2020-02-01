Coronavirus: Briton on his reasons for staying in Wuhan

Global  

Briton Chris Hill talks about his reasons for staying in coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China and the reaction from the Foreign Office when he told officials he would not be accepting the flight he was offered back to the UK.
