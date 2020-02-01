Budget 2020 | Tax Rebate | Key Highlights | Oneindia News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:49s - Published Budget 2020 | Tax Rebate | Key Highlights | Oneindia News New Income Tax Slabs - 5 Lakh- 7.5 Lakh- 10%, 7.5 Lakh - 10 Lakh- 15% , 10 Lakh - 12.5 Lakh- 20%, 12.5 Lakh - 15 Lakh- 25%

Budget 2020: From income tax relief to LIC IPO, here are the key highlights Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 1) presented the Union Budget 2020

