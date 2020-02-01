Global  

Top 10 BoJack Horseman Episodes

Time's arrow marches on.

As BoJack Horseman ends its series run, we're looking back at the best episodes of the cult adult cartoon show.
As BoJack Horseman ends its series run, we're looking back at the best episodes of the cult adult cartoon show.

This list includes episodes such as "That's Too Much Man!", "Ruthie" and "The Dog Days Are Over".

What episode was your favorite?

Let us know in the comments!




