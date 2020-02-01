|
Best-Selling Mystery Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies At 92
|
Best-Selling Mystery Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies At 92
Mary Higgins Clark, the tireless and long-reigning “Queen of Suspense” whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world’s most popular writers, died Friday at age 92.
