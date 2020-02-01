Global  

Best-Selling Mystery Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies At 92

Best-Selling Mystery Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies At 92

Best-Selling Mystery Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies At 92

Mary Higgins Clark, the tireless and long-reigning “Queen of Suspense” whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world’s most popular writers, died Friday at age 92.
'Queen of Suspense' Mary Higgins Clark dies at 92

'Queen of Suspense' Mary Higgins Clark dies at 92

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:30Published

