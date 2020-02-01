Best-Selling Mystery Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies At 92 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:24s - Published Best-Selling Mystery Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies At 92 Mary Higgins Clark, the tireless and long-reigning “Queen of Suspense” whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world’s most popular writers, died Friday at age 92.

