Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Super Bowl > For First Time Two Teams Owned By Women In Super Bowl

For First Time Two Teams Owned By Women In Super Bowl

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
For First Time Two Teams Owned By Women In Super Bowl

For First Time Two Teams Owned By Women In Super Bowl

According to Reuters, Sunday's Super Bowl will be one for the history books.

When the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play, they will be first to feature two teams that have women as owners.

Denise York, who was the president of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins is also a billionaire businesswoman who oversees the Niners as co-owner with her husband and son.

Norma Hunt the matriarch of the Chiefs, "is the only woman to have attended every one of the 53 Super Bowls.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

For First Time Two Teams Owned By Women In Super Bowl

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Australia, NZ, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

In pictures: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at Super Bowl Halftime's news conference

For the first time ever, the two Latina stars will perform together on Sunday's Super Bowl halftime...
FOXNews.com - Published

Two Andy Reids: Super Bowl stage set for Chiefs coach with supporters all over the country

If you don't get why it seems like everyone is rooting for Andy Reid to win his first Super Bowl,...
CBS Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

49erswebzone

49ers Webzone For First Time Two Teams Owned By Women In Super Bowl #49ers #SBLIV [AOL On] https://t.co/zRgNYtX8Ab 33 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Strong Sports Brands Should Endure Wins and Losses, Says 49ers CMO [Video]Strong Sports Brands Should Endure Wins and Losses, Says 49ers CMO

When the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs this Super Bowl Sunday, the team's brand will be in the best position that it's been in for decades. But it's how the franchise..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:50Published

Super Bowl Is Economic Boon For South Florida [Video]Super Bowl Is Economic Boon For South Florida

Jim DeFede says there is a benefit overall but it comes at a price.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.