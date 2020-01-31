Global  

For First Time Two Teams Owned By Women In Super Bowl

According to Reuters, Sunday's Super Bowl will be one for the history books.

When the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play, they will be first to feature two teams that have women as owners.

Denise York, who was the president of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins is also a billionaire businesswoman who oversees the Niners as co-owner with her husband and son.

Norma Hunt the matriarch of the Chiefs, "is the only woman to have attended every one of the 53 Super Bowls.
