Deadly multi-car crash in South Bay closes I-5 lanes 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:30s - Published Deadly multi-car crash in South Bay closes I-5 lanes Lanes on SB I-5 in Chula Vista were shut down early Saturday due to a fatal multi-car crash.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Rachel Bianco RT @10News: #BREAKING: At least two dead after wrong-way driver causes deadly wreck on I-5 in Chula Vista https://t.co/x41da78hoX 5 hours ago 10News #BREAKING: At least two dead after wrong-way driver causes deadly wreck on I-5 in Chula Vista https://t.co/x41da78hoX 7 hours ago