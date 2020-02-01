Global  

Deadly multi-car crash in South Bay closes I-5 lanes

Lanes on SB I-5 in Chula Vista were shut down early Saturday due to a fatal multi-car crash.
Tweets about this

10NewsRBianco

Rachel Bianco RT @10News: #BREAKING: At least two dead after wrong-way driver causes deadly wreck on I-5 in Chula Vista https://t.co/x41da78hoX 5 hours ago

10News

10News #BREAKING: At least two dead after wrong-way driver causes deadly wreck on I-5 in Chula Vista https://t.co/x41da78hoX 7 hours ago


