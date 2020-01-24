Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Charles H. Wright Museum

Charles H. Wright Museum

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
Charles H. Wright MuseumCharles H. Wright Museum
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smartbusorg

SMART Bus Black History Month starts today. We will spend the month checking out the Charles H. Wright Museum, art at the DIA… https://t.co/2rEqH9PqsC 40 minutes ago

57ladydiane5

Diane Marie Taylor RT @KresgeArtsDet: 2008 Kresge Eminent Artist Charles McGee unveiled his latest #sculpture Sat @TheWrightMuseum https://t.co/7thweBOIlf htt… 17 hours ago

57ladydiane5

Diane Marie Taylor RT @letsseedetroit: The Charles H Wright Museum of African American History showcases the turbulent story of African Americans from slave t… 17 hours ago

rootbanx

root banx RT @cvsbethechange: Be the change students taking a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History learning valuabl… 18 hours ago

letsseedetroit

Let's See Detroit Tours The Charles H Wright Museum of African American History showcases the turbulent story of African Americans from sla… https://t.co/dBU8vBUWsM 1 day ago

cvsbethechange

Be The Change Be the change students taking a field trip to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History learning val… https://t.co/ETq896AcBt 2 days ago

austenbrantley

austen brantley New piece will be exhibited at the Charles h Wright museum until June. Opening reception this Saturday https://t.co/Qa4UuqtPpJ 2 days ago

XULASLP07

XULA Alumna 07 CCC-SLP Notable #xulaalumni: Alecia M. Gabriel, Co-Founder of Motor City STEAM, is Organizational Development Lead & Consul… https://t.co/xmpyUBeAVr 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History [Video]Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

We're exploring a gem that is a cultural beacon in the city of Detroit. Visit the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.