WEB EXTRA: Pepsi Super Bowl Concert Canceled Due To Weather

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Severe weather forced a mandatory evacuation of the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LIV Party before headliner Harry Styles could perform.

Pepsi is offering concert-goers full refunds.
