Should you opt for Modi govt's new income tax regime introduced in Budget?

Constebal Vipin Tyagi RT @AsNoOneCanWish: CAA Protestors - The government can't discriminate on the basis of religion. That's unconstitutional. Hindu muslim bhai… 15 minutes ago

Tubelight Gandhi @Hamara_Desh @RidhimaTripath4 Wtf logic is this 👎 I'm also bjp supporter but***is wrong with bjp supporter?Same d… https://t.co/E9na0yWJ3t 36 minutes ago

John RT @agarwalth: Modi govt, instead every state offer free electricity, water, internet, tel & road transportation- make it free National wid… 47 minutes ago

Universal gyaniji🚩 RT @kcsnegi: What Kapil Mishra said today, Modi Govt should have said when Islamists started gathering at Shaheen Bagh. Delhiites would hav… 51 minutes ago

Er. noomani shibli RT @withSNirupam: It was wrong on @OfficeofUT part to meet Modi & support #CAA_NRC_NPR “Before meeting Modi @OfficeofUT should have consul… 51 minutes ago

Krishna Negi What Kapil Mishra said today, Modi Govt should have said when Islamists started gathering at Shaheen Bagh. Delhiite… https://t.co/b3NVXMDi2F 1 hour ago

Manikarnika RT @iamanjooti: A lot of discussions on why Modi govt should not react. No steps backward. A year ago,Pinarayi police had mercilessly drag… 1 hour ago