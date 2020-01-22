Global  

England back row Tom Curry seeks advice as he makes transition to number eight

Tom Curry has taken tips from Billy Vunipola and David Pocock to ease his adjustment to number eight, but the England back row will still play to his own strengths.

Curry was one of the stars of last autumn’s World Cup, his ferocious defence and power in the carry identifying him as one of the game’s most potent flankers.
