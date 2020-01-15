Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man Remains Perched Along Oscar Scaffolding In Hollywood For More Than 15 Hours

Man Remains Perched Along Oscar Scaffolding In Hollywood For More Than 15 Hours

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Man Remains Perched Along Oscar Scaffolding In Hollywood For More Than 15 Hours

Man Remains Perched Along Oscar Scaffolding In Hollywood For More Than 15 Hours

Crisis negotiators gave up after a man climbed event scaffolding near the site of the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood Friday afternoon and had refused to come down as of Saturday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Man Remains Perched Along Oscar Scaffolding In Hollywood For More Than 15 Hours https://t.co/zaeCOyslZh https://t.co/xshx5N834D 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Huge restaurant fire captured on camera by shocked drivers as ASH covers vehicles on A34 dual carriageway [Video]Huge restaurant fire captured on camera by shocked drivers as ASH covers vehicles on A34 dual carriageway

This is the moment shocked drivers watched a restaurant go up in flames while ash rained down on their cars. Fire crews raced to the African Village restaurant in Perry Barr, Birmingham, which caught..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.