Man Remains Perched Along Oscar Scaffolding In Hollywood For More Than 15 Hours 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:36s - Published Man Remains Perched Along Oscar Scaffolding In Hollywood For More Than 15 Hours Crisis negotiators gave up after a man climbed event scaffolding near the site of the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood Friday afternoon and had refused to come down as of Saturday morning.

