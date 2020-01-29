Toulouse police use tear gas on yellow vest protesters

Global  

French riot police used tear gas to break up a protest by yellow vest demonstrators in the southwestern city of Toulouse on Saturday (February 1).
French riot police used tear gas to break up a protest by yellow vest demonstrators in the southwestern city of Toulouse on Saturday (February 1).

Police struck protesters with batons and entered a local church, according to the filmer.

Video shows scores of protesters on the march, tear gas being used and police at the entrance of a church in the city.

Other video on social media purportedly from today shows police entering the same church and removing a woman.




French firefighters set themselves on fire in protest [Video]French firefighters set themselves on fire in protest

PARIS — A violent clash between police and firefighters broke out in the streets of Paris on Tuesday, during a protest over working conditions and pay. French police attempted to control the..

FURTHER FOOTAGE: Protests in Toulouse as pension reform strikes continue [Video]FURTHER FOOTAGE: Protests in Toulouse as pension reform strikes continue

Wednesday (January 29) has been declared another protest day by unions in their long-running battle with Macron's government over pension reform. Footage captures large marches in Toulouse where..

