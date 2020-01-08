Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Taron Egerton in talks for Little Shop of Horrors remake

Taron Egerton in talks for Little Shop of Horrors remake

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Taron Egerton in talks for Little Shop of Horrors remake

Taron Egerton in talks for Little Shop of Horrors remake

Taron Egerton is in talks to star as Seymour Krelborn in a remake of 'Little Shop of Horrors'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Scarlett Johansson And Taron Egerton In Talks For ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ Remake

Oh boy
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •ContactMusic



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Academy Awards 2020 SNUBS [Video]Academy Awards 2020 SNUBS

Greta Gerwig, JLO, Taron Egerton, The Farewell and more were snubbed by The Aademy when the Oscar 2020 nominations were released.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:57Published

Taron Egerton buys £3m London penthouse [Video]Taron Egerton buys £3m London penthouse

Taron Egerton has purchased a £3 million home in London, which includes access to an exclusive pool, sauna, cinema as well as a gym that is equipped with personal trainers 24 hours a day and a juice..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.