Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Cringiest Halftime Show Moments

Top 10 Cringiest Halftime Show Moments

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:52s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Cringiest Halftime Show Moments

Top 10 Cringiest Halftime Show Moments

When something goes wrong at a Super Bowl halftime show, the mistake can be larger than life.

For this list, we’re looking at moments from Super Bowl Halftime Shows that offended people, or were awkward/cringe worthy.

Our list includes Fergie, Left Shark, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5 and more!

Did YOUR favorite cringe moment make the list?

Let us know in the comments below!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Cringiest Halftime Show Moments

When something goes wrong at a Super Bowl halftime show, the mistake can be larger than life.

For this list, we’re looking at moments from Super Bowl Halftime Shows that offended people, or were awkward/cringe worthy.

Our list includes Fergie, Left Shark, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5 and more!

Did YOUR favorite cringe moment make the list?

Let us know in the comments below!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 BoJack Horseman Episodes [Video]Top 10 BoJack Horseman Episodes

Time's arrow marches on. As BoJack Horseman ends its series run, we're looking back at the best episodes of the cult adult cartoon show.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:05Published

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything You Can Expect From the Show | Billboard News [Video]Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything You Can Expect From the Show | Billboard News

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the first time two Latin artists — and Latin women —have top billing together at the Super Bowl halftime.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.