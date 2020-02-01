Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FDA approves 1st drug to treat peanut allergies

FDA approves 1st drug to treat peanut allergies

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
FDA approves 1st drug to treat peanut allergies

FDA approves 1st drug to treat peanut allergies

The FDA has approved the first drug to minimize the impact peanut allergies have on children.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

FDA Approves First Drug To Treat Peanut Allergies In Children, Teens

FDA Approves First Drug To Treat Peanut Allergies In Children, TeensWatch VideoThe FDA has approved the first drug to treat peanut allergies in children and...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesBusiness Wire



You Might Like


Tweets about this

LavyJr

2 Judges in Blue RT @NewsChannel9: Peanut allergies could be a thing of the past, as the FDA has approved a drug to treat peanut allergies. #LocalSYR #SYR h… 2 hours ago

chelsTVFox29

Chelsea Friedman FDA approves first drug to treat peanut allergies in children https://t.co/PhFEC9fuPZ 2 hours ago

NewsChannel9

NewsChannel 9 Peanut allergies could be a thing of the past, as the FDA has approved a drug to treat peanut allergies. #LocalSYR… https://t.co/YHCAvZHxyd 2 hours ago

kfor

KFOR The US Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug to treat peanut allergies in children on Friday, follow… https://t.co/JiyvRYnii6 3 hours ago

news4buffalo

News 4 Buffalo The US Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug to treat peanut allergies in children on Friday, follow… https://t.co/Qkf00z4ihE 5 hours ago

Georges43172743

Georges FDA approves first drug to treat peanut allergies in children https://t.co/AKpKsBJJD8 5 hours ago

MichelDoepke

Michel Doepke $AIMT FDA approves first drug to treat peanut allergies in children $DBVT #PeanutAllergy https://t.co/gu17Liboju 6 hours ago

kfor

KFOR The US Food and Drug Administration approved the first drug to treat peanut allergies in children on Friday, follow… https://t.co/CH0bsTtGxa 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

FDA Approves First Drug To Treat Peanut Allergies In Children, Teens [Video]FDA Approves First Drug To Treat Peanut Allergies In Children, Teens

A child taking the drug won't be able to start eating peanuts. It's meant to make a child's reaction less likely or less severe.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.