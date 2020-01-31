Global  

Senate Votes Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Senate Votes Against New Witnesses In Impeachment TrialA vote acquitting the president is likely on Wednesday.
Republicans likely to block impeachment witnesses in Senate vote

The Senate is expected to vote today on whether or not to hear from new witnesses in the impeachment...
Senate Votes No On Additional Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Senate Votes No On Additional Witnesses In Impeachment Trial
Ted Cruz: Senate impeachment trial is over after witness vote

Ted Cruz: Senate impeachment trial is over after witness vote

Senate denies witnesses and new evidence in Trump's impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Reuters, this decision clears the way for Trump getting..

