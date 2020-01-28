Global  

Disney Heiress: Kobe Bryant 'Not A God', Rape Allegations

Disney Heiress: Kobe Bryant 'Not A God', Rape Allegations

Disney Heiress: Kobe Bryant 'Not A God', Rape Allegations

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Refinery29 Disney heiress Abigail Disney spoke out in two-dozen tweets Saturday about the late Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape allegations.

The allegations never made it to trial, and though Bryant said the sex was consensual, he eventually apologized to his accuser, The New York Times reported.

Disney said Bryant could be mourned but said people should not "deify him because he was not a god." Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Disney heiress Abigail Disney addressed the rape allegations against late NBA star Kobe Bryant in a 24-tweet thread on Saturday that urged people to avoid turning Bryant into a god.
