Moyes: We gave away horrendous goals 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:26s - Published Moyes: We gave away horrendous goals West Ham boss David Moyes admits his side's defensive errors proved costly as they twice threw away two-goal leads to draw 3-3 with Brighton. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Football Daily David Moyes on West Ham's 3-3 draw 🗣"We gave away 3 horrendous goals today" https://t.co/CMmQ4EiQKS 1 hour ago