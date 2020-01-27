Lakers Fall To Blazers In Somber, Emotional First Game Back Since Death Of Kobe Bryant, 8 Others In Helicopter Crash

The Lakers played a somber, emotional game against the Blazers Friday, their first since the death of Kobe Bryant and eight others in a helicopter crash: "In the words of Kobe Bryant, 'Mamba out.'

But in the words of us, ‘not forgotten.’ Live on, brother.”