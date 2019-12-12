Wilder: A brilliant transfer window 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:43s - Published Wilder: A brilliant transfer window Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder feels his side have been significantly strengthened by their new additions,and called on his players to build on their victory over Crystal Palace. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Wilder targets 'two or three' players Chris Wilder insisted that despite Sheffield United's fine start to the season, they still need to bring "two or three" players in during the January transfer window. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:37Published on December 12, 2019