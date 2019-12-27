Brendan Rogers embraces 'underdog' label for Leicester

Global  

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester remain “super underdogs” in the race for the top four after their draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

Rodgers also felt Leicester should have had a penalty in added time after the ball hit Antonio Rudiger’s arm.

He added: “If we don’t get that handball I’m not sure we’ll get another one.

That’s as clear as you can get.

It hits his hand, he is swivelling around and he’s been quite cute about it as well to stop it.
