Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pearson: We threw away points

Pearson: We threw away points

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:16s - Published < > Embed
Pearson: We threw away points

Pearson: We threw away points

Watford boss Nigel Pearson admits the defeat by Everton was 'difficult to take' after letting a two-goal lead slip.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pearson nets 17, Texas State holds off Ragin’ Cajuns 71-66

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Nijal Pearson scored 17 points and Texas State held off Louisiana...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Azore lifts Texas-Arlington past Texas St. 64-62

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — David Azore registered 19 points and six rebounds as Texas-Arlington...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

De Gea blunder helps rock-bottom Watford stun Manchester United [Video]De Gea blunder helps rock-bottom Watford stun Manchester United

Ismaila Sarr’s strike and Troy Deeney’s penalty helped the Hornets claim victory in Nigel Pearson’s first home match in a bruising 2-0 defeat on Manchester United. David De Gea’s howler put..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.