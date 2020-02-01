Cheers and tears as the clock strikes Brexit 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:57s - Published Cheers and tears as the clock strikes Brexit Brexiteers got their long-awaited celebration late on Friday, but for remainers, it was a bleak moment Britain leaves the EU divided over one of the most dramatic shifts in its recent history. Lucy Fielder reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jo RT @ReutersTV: Cheers and tears as the clock strikes Brexit https://t.co/pkXcjhFxMp https://t.co/L2exN7pDxE 3 hours ago Reuters TV Cheers and tears as the clock strikes Brexit https://t.co/pkXcjhFxMp https://t.co/L2exN7pDxE 4 hours ago