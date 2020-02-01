Global  

Cheers and tears as the clock strikes Brexit

Brexiteers got their long-awaited celebration late on Friday, but for remainers, it was a bleak moment Britain leaves the EU divided over one of the most dramatic shifts in its recent history.

Lucy Fielder reports.
