Senate denies witnesses and new evidence in Trump's impeachment trial

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
The U.S. Senate voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

According to Reuters, this decision clears the way for Trump getting acquitted.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 51-49 against evidence and witnesses.

Democrats were hoping to hear from people like former national security adviser John Bolton.

Bolton is thought to have first-hand knowledge of Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
