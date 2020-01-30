U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency The Trump administration, while insisting the risk to Americans from coronavirus is low, nevertheless declared a public health emergency on Friday and announced the extraordinary step of barring entry to the United States of foreign nationals who have recently visited China. Colette Luke reports.

