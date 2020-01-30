Global  

U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency

U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency

U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency

U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency

The Trump administration, while insisting the risk to Americans from coronavirus is low, nevertheless declared a public health emergency on Friday and announced the extraordinary step of barring entry to the United States of foreign nationals who have recently visited China.

Colette Luke reports.
U.S. Declares Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

U.S. Declares Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus OutbreakWatch Video"Following the World Health Organization's decision to declare the 2019 novel coronavirus...
NZ now has coronavirus tests available with results back in 2 hours

NZ now has coronavirus tests available with results back in 2 hoursUrgent testing for the coronavirus can now be done in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health says. The...
