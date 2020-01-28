Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Disney Heiress: Kobe Bryant 'Not A God', Rape Allegations

Disney Heiress: Kobe Bryant 'Not A God', Rape Allegations

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Disney Heiress: Kobe Bryant 'Not A God', Rape Allegations

Disney Heiress: Kobe Bryant 'Not A God', Rape Allegations

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Refinery29 Disney heiress Abigail Disney spoke out in two-dozen tweets Saturday about the late Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape allegations.

The allegations never made it to trial, and though Bryant said the sex was consensual, he eventually apologized to his accuser, The New York Times reported.

Disney said Bryant could be mourned but said people should not "deify him because he was not a god." Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TooDistantLover

Name Dropping Pundit Disney heiress says Kobe Bryant 'was not a god' in lengthy Twitter thread about rape allegations… https://t.co/0c4PsjIjbm 28 minutes ago

ArrmiaBenton

Arrmia Benton @abigaildisney 'We Didn't Feel Safe' Deal with your personal demons and stop projecting them onto Kobe Bryant an… https://t.co/8v7i4CF76U 53 minutes ago

duke1907

Mugs McGinnis Disney heiress says Kobe Bryant 'was not a god' in lengthy Twitter thread about rape allegations https://t.co/TqT14UVdfl 1 hour ago

kopperskettle

Tom Kopper Disney heiress says Kobe Bryant 'was not a god' in lengthy Twitter thread about rape allegations… https://t.co/uVObxFo2qJ 1 hour ago

ammons_bob

Bob Ammons Disney heiress says Kobe Bryant 'was not a god' in lengthy Twitter thread about rape allegations https://t.co/lqGNvbRPdg 2 hours ago

the300g

davidgood Disney heiress says Kobe Bryant 'was not a god' in lengthy Twitter thread about rape allegations https://t.co/JNzY6iG8na via @Yahoo 3 hours ago

BISouthAfrica

Business Insider SA🇿🇦 Disney heiress says Kobe Bryant 'was not a god' in lengthy Twitter thread about rape allegations… https://t.co/FILgLDSKKo 3 hours ago

henrywilburn1

henry wilburn Disney heiress says Kobe Bryant 'was not a god' in lengthy Twitter thread about rape allegations… https://t.co/bfL7f0tciF 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet [Video]Washington Post Places Reporter On Leave After Kobe Bryant Tweet

The Washington Post has placed a political reporter on administrative leave after she tweeted a link to a story about rape allegations against NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed Sunday. Katie..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.