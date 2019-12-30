Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth Sing 'See You Again' In Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Global  

Harry How/Getty Images On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in LA — the first game since Kobe Bryant's sudden death.

Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

The Lakers' game on Friday included several tributes in honor of Bryant, including a powerful halftime performance of "See You Again" performed by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth.
