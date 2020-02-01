Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hodgson: I don't blame Guaita

Hodgson: I don't blame Guaita

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:49s - Published < > Embed
Hodgson: I don't blame Guaita

Hodgson: I don't blame Guaita

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson admits he felt 'sad' for Vicente Guaita after the goalkeeper's bizarre own-goal gifted Sheffield United the win.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Crystal Palace press conference live: Hodgson on Guaita error, Ward VAR decision and transfers

Crystal Palace press conference live: Hodgson on Guaita error, Ward VAR decision and transfersCrystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is facing the media at Selhurst Park after the Eagles lost out 1-0...
Football.london - Published

Every word Roy Hodgson said on Vicente Guaita, VAR, George Baldock and Crystal Palace's defeat

Every word Roy Hodgson said on Vicente Guaita, VAR, George Baldock and Crystal Palace's defeatCrystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has delivered his verdict on the 1-0 defeat at home against...
Football.london - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.