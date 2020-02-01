Global  

Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in IowaRashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Rep. Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at a Bernie Sanders event in Iowa over 'nobody likes him' comment

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who booed Hillary Clinton at a Bernie Sanders event Friday, said she let her...
USATODAY.com - Published

'The haters will shut up on Monday when we win': Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders rally

Bernie Sanders' backers are upset by Hillary Clinton's recent comments about the 2020 hopeful, in...
Independent - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tlaib Says She Regrets Booing Hillary Clinton [Video]Tlaib Says She Regrets Booing Hillary Clinton

Rashida Tlaib says she regrets booing Hillary Clinton.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:57Published

Watch: Rashida Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton [Video]Watch: Rashida Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton

Watch Rashida Tlaib boo Hillary Clinton.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:59Published

