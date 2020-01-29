Arab League rejects Trump's peace plan

Global  

The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel including security relations after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented this week by U.S. President Donald Trump, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday.

Emer McCarthy reports.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday (February 1) that the Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel, after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week.

The plan, which is endorsed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for the creation of a demilitarised Palestinian state that excludes Israeli settlements built in occupied territory and is under near-total Israeli security control.

Addressing the Arab League in Cairo, Abbas said security relations will also be severed.

(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT, MAHMOUD ABBAS, SAYING: "We (Palestinian authority) inform you (Israeli government) that there will be no ties either with you or the U.S., as we have said the same to the U.S., including security ties.

This is in light of your renouncing of all signed agreements under the international legitimacy.

You, Israelis, should bear the full responsibility as a force of occupation." Foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, among others, said there could be no peace without recognizing Palestinian rights and a comprehensive solution.



