Los chinos vuelven a Pekín tras el Año Nuevo chino con temor a coronavirus

China logró batir el viernes el récord de enfermos curados del coronavirus causante de la neumonía de Wuhan y en solo un día 72 personas abandonaron el hospital, una cifra a la que se aferra para tranquilizar a una comunidad internacional dividida entre quienes cierran puertas y dan la mano ante el avance imparable de la enfermedad.

