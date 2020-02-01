EASY (and Fun) Super Bowl Party Ideas

Global  

Whether you're about placing your bets, keeping agitated fans apart, or making your party special...hosting can be overwhelming, so we're going to break down some fun ideas for this year's big game.
There's no denying that super bowl sunday is a cherished american holiday, marked by friends, family, food, drinks, and of course the game?

And crazy commercials.

Whether you're about placing your bets, keeping agitated fans apart, or making your party special...hosti ng can be overwhelming , so we're going to break down some fun ideas for this year's big game.

Let's start with themes...we all know that us hoosiers don't really have a dog in the fight this year, so this theme is easy?

The san francisco 49ers and kansas city chiefs are preparing to face off for a chance at the title and the lombardi trophy...and lucky us as party hosts...if you choose to throw a team colors party, both teams sport red!

Decorate the party venue with all things red and encourage your guests to come dressed in that color...or their colts jersey...becau se, why not?

And don't get stuck on streamers or balloons...the food and specialty party cocktails can all match your super bowl red party.

Try working a team logo into something, that's always fun!

Like i said, we don't have a dog in the fight, but we can still throw a party with some fan flair!

Head over to the dollar store, or cheap party place, and snag some fa?fare decorations like giant foam fingers, blow horns, and concession stand food!

These make perfect additions for a super bowl theme focused around the fans.

And you can always find recipes for delicious dishes from kansas city (think barbecue, y'all) and san francisco (sourbread is always a hit).

Finding a recipe for mission burritos is easy, they're simple to make, and sure to be a san francisco hit!

If you're like me, you want to add a little humor to the party.

Snatch up some sport?

Based decorations for plates, napkins, posters, and more with a catchãnone of the sports shown are football.

Encourage guests to come dressed in their favorite no?

Football gear for a true game day mix up (and hilarious group photos).

Or get a dollar pack of mustaches and try this game... everyone takes one of the mustaches and places them randomly on the tv.

Watch, and laugh, as eventually a 'stache will line up with someone's face.

You can "reward" the winner by giving them a treat, making them do a silly dare...it's all up to you and what your friends are up for.

Time to dash to the dollar store, and get ready for the super




