Stuart Hogg admits to ‘schoolboy error’ as fumble costs his side a second-half score

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Head Coach Gregor Townsend and Captain Stuart Hogg hold a press conference at Aviva Stadium in Dublin following a loss against Ireland in the Six Nations Championship.

Scotland’s new skipper Hogg cost his side a second-half score with a bizarre fumble.
'Gutted' Hogg apologises for 'schoolboy error'

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg says he's "gutted" about his mistake which cost his side a try against...
BBC Sport - Published


NiamhoNiamh

Niamh ☕️ RT @dk3lly: Stuart Hogg admits a schoolboy error which, tbf, is pretty offensive to schoolboys everywhere.... #IREvSCO 3 hours ago

dk3lly

david kelly Stuart Hogg admits a schoolboy error which, tbf, is pretty offensive to schoolboys everywhere.... #IREvSCO 3 hours ago

