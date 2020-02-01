The Mentalist Clips: Image Numbers 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:00s - Published The Mentalist Clips: Image Numbers There are thousands of possible combinations of three-digit-numbers. Ben has an image for each of these combinations, ranging from a cartoon rabbit to a chimney. This unique memory system helps him quickly memorize random numbers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this