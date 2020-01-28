Global  

Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers - Game Highlights

Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers - Game Highlights

Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs.

Florida Panthers, 02/01/2020
dkmcpherson_d

D McPherson RT @TSN_Sports: Price earns shutout as Canadiens blank Panthers. MORE: https://t.co/BbYZ3l8nuc https://t.co/D12qUAcQHC 4 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Price earns shutout as Canadiens blank Panthers. MORE: https://t.co/BbYZ3l8nuc https://t.co/D12qUAcQHC 4 minutes ago

FOXPanthers

FOX Sports Panthers RT @FOXSportsFL: The @FlaPanthers come up short in their return to action, fall on the road to the Canadiens. https://t.co/DoQUtIvDro #On… 7 minutes ago

FOXSportsFL

FOX Sports Florida & Sun The @FlaPanthers come up short in their return to action, fall on the road to the Canadiens. https://t.co/DoQUtIvDro #OneTerritory 8 minutes ago

panthers_fl

Sam Golub RT @FanSidedTheRat: #FlaPanthers make their bed and now they must lie in it, laying an egg against the Montreal Canadiens, 4-0: https://t.… 12 minutes ago

FanSidedTheRat

The Rat Trick #FlaPanthers make their bed and now they must lie in it, laying an egg against the Montreal Canadiens, 4-0: https://t.co/RAxBYPrRHH 14 minutes ago

WrestleFan2020

Wrestling Fan 4 Life RT @NHLdotcom: Carey Price made 29 saves for a shutout, and Jeff Petry had four assists when the Canadiens ended the Panthers winning strea… 22 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Carey Price made 29 saves for a shutout, and Jeff Petry had four assists when the Canadiens ended the Panthers winn… https://t.co/zNBlVxeMZJ 23 minutes ago


