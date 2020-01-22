Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount

Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount

Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount

Reuters reports Russia is going to begin pulling its citizens out of China next week.

China faced mounting isolation from international travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday.

The death toll from the spreading Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has risen to 259.

The epidemic has led to mass evacuations of foreign citizens.

World airlines have halted flights, which risks exacerbating a slowdown in growth in the world’s second-largest economy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Russians next to be evacuated from China as Coronavirus fears mount [Video]Russians next to be evacuated from China as Coronavirus fears mount

Reuters reports Russia is going to begin pulling its citizens out of China next week.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

'Adapting and mutating': Latest on Wuhan virus [Video]'Adapting and mutating': Latest on Wuhan virus

As the death toll and countries affected by the new China coronavirus continues to grow, so too are fears and speculation about a global pandemic. Here&apos;s a breakdown of what we know, and what..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.