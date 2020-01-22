Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount

Reuters reports Russia is going to begin pulling its citizens out of China next week.

China faced mounting isolation from international travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday.

The death toll from the spreading Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has risen to 259.

The epidemic has led to mass evacuations of foreign citizens.

World airlines have halted flights, which risks exacerbating a slowdown in growth in the world’s second-largest economy.