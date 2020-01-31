Police Investigate After Man Found Fatally Stabbed In Queens 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:48s - Published Police Investigate After Man Found Fatally Stabbed In Queens An investigation is underway after a 54-year-old man was stabbed to death across from a park in Springfield Gardens, Queens; CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Man Impersonating Police Officer Assaults UPS Driver In Queens The NYPD is looking for a man they say posed as a police officer as he tried to rob a UPS truck in Queens. The incident happened earlier this month on 118th street in South Ozone Park. CBS2's Mary.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:24Published 1 day ago Police Impersonator Tries To Rob UPS Truck The NYPD is looking for a man it says posed as police officer as he tried to rob a UPS truck in Queens. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:24Published 2 days ago