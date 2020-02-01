Twitter Bans Finance Blog For Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation

Financial blog Zero Hedge was permanently suspended from Twitter on Friday.

The blog rose to popularity in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Twitter said the blog was spreading misinformation over the Wuhan coronavirus.

The blog published an article identifying a Chinese scientist it claimed created the deadly Wuhan coronavirus.

At its peak, before the Zero Hedge Twitter account was deleted, it had 670,000 followers.