Video Game Bad Guys Better Than the Hero

Sometimes, the villains are just more interesting!

For this video, we’re looking at video game villains that were more entertaining or badass than the hero.

Our countdown includes Sephiroth from “Final Fantasy VII” (1997), Handsome Jack from “Borderlands 2” (2012), The Joker from “Batman: Arkham Series” (2009-15), and more!

Did YOUR favorite video game bad guy make the list?