Visiting Nurse offers two new grief support groups

The peggy murphy grief center in fort wayne is offering two support groups .the groups will help those who've lost a loved one to suicide.the support group will meet the third monday of each month.

Those groups will meet the third monday of each month... a seperate group will meet the second and fourth wednesday of each month.11 programs have already been installed...and officials with the center say its important to reach out... when you're struggling with loss.

