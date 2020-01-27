Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Visiting Nurse offers two new grief support groups

Visiting Nurse offers two new grief support groups

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Visiting Nurse offers two new grief support groupsPeggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center offers two new grief support groups.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Visiting Nurse offers two new grief support groups

Com.

The peggy murphy grief center in fort wayne is offering two support groups .the groups will help those who've lost a loved one to suicide.the support group will meet the third monday of each month.

Those groups will meet the third monday of each month... a seperate group will meet the second and fourth wednesday of each month.11 programs have already been installed...and officials with the center say its important to reach out... when you're struggling with loss.

For more information on this new grief support group, log




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung’s Scott Welcomes Vevo To TV Plus [Video]Samsung’s Scott Welcomes Vevo To TV Plus

Although the TV world has spent the last five years considering the subscription video (SVOD) boom, a growing trend in ad-supported TV services (AVODs) is opening new opportunities for new entrants and..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.