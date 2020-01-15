Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Auburn group pays off school lunch debt for over 100 DeKalb students

Auburn group pays off school lunch debt for over 100 DeKalb students

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Auburn group pays off school lunch debt for over 100 DeKalb students

Auburn group pays off school lunch debt for over 100 DeKalb students

The Auburn Classic Noon Lion’s Club donated $500 to pay off students’ school lunch debts on Jan.

28.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Auburn group pays off school lunch debt for over 100 DeKalb students

Tonight -- a group is helping families in dekalb central schools...by paying off their school lunch debt.fox 55's jeremy masukevich reports on how much the group raised..

And why they're helping out.

Two dollars and sixty cents a day may not seem significant when you multiply that by five for an entire school year, the price of providing school lunches can be daunting.when they are hungry they are not learning.

So that is our primary goal as a food service department to make sure they are ready to learn in the classroom.the auburn classic noon lion's club made relieving school lunch debt a priority in 2020.

I think they are getting proper nourishment.

I think they school does a great job of taking care of them.

But there is a need, sometimes families get into difficult momentsthe club's 500 dollar donation cleared the remaining school lunch debt for around 125 students.being able to receive these donations allows us to ensure that every child has a hot meal for lunch.

Ashlee shroyer spoke on the importance of community involvement in meeting the needs of students.it is the most important thing outside of the schools, without the community we can't do what we do here at dekalb central.the needs of students extend beyond the lunchroomthe lion's club looks forward to serving students in different ways in the future.they also took the time to continue to educate us of what the need is here in the school system.

And how maybe in the future we might be able to serve them again.in fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news to learn of other community iniatives from the auburn classic noon lion's club, you can visit their website at classic-lions-dot-com.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

StedersDeKalb

Steve Teders RT @FOX55FortWayne: The Auburn Classic Noon Lion’s Club donated $500 to pay off students’ school lunch debts for roughly 125 students in th… 1 day ago

StedersDeKalb

Steve Teders RT @JeremyFOX55: The Auburn Classic Noon Lion's club is stepping up to meet the needs of students. Find out how they are catering to studen… 1 day ago

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne The Auburn Classic Noon Lion’s Club donated $500 to pay off students’ school lunch debts for roughly 125 students i… https://t.co/rVF1BCfy99 2 days ago

qalthouse

Quinton Althouse RT @AShroyerDeKalb: Watch the full story at 10pm tonight! https://t.co/y37L1vBU9k 2 days ago

AShroyerDeKalb

Ashlee Shroyer Watch the full story at 10pm tonight! https://t.co/y37L1vBU9k 2 days ago

JeremyFOX55

JeremyMasukevichFOX55 The Auburn Classic Noon Lion's club is stepping up to meet the needs of students. Find out how they are catering to… https://t.co/A7Ci1bZA3l 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blue Ash business InfoTrust pays off student lunch debt across Sycamore Schools district [Video]Blue Ash business InfoTrust pays off student lunch debt across Sycamore Schools district

As students at E.H. Greene Intermediate School lined up for lunch of chicken and waffles Thursday, they didn’t have to worry about how to pay for it.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:03Published

Glen Burnie church eliminating school meal debt for more than 2,500 students [Video]Glen Burnie church eliminating school meal debt for more than 2,500 students

Members of Abundant Life Church have raised and donated funds to eliminate meal debt for more than 2,500 students.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.