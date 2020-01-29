Global  

And areas further south, up to a couple inches or more in the higher elevations of a few hundered people took a cold walk together to understand what people who walk the streets all winter...go through.

News channel two's gary liberatore takes us to this year's 'walk a mile in my shoes' event in utica.

This may be the biggest crowd yet that gathered on a saturday morning in early february in utica to go for a one mile walk through downtown utica.

Tc : 03:56 "it speaks that our community is aware of the homeless situation and they actually care, they care enough to get up on a cold saturday morning in upstate new york and walk a mile."

Recue mission of utica executive director wendy goetz and other mission officials along with utica mayor robert plamieri, assemblywoman marianne buuttenschon and a member of the oneida countty sheriff's department led the large group.

Tc : 09:33 "i think we need more people that are willing to give up their time and resources to help those in need."

Tc :03:11 "when i first started at the mission, i was talking to the director of our homeless program and he had stated, the first question they ask, a gentleman that comes into our homeless shelter, is when was the last time you ate and do you have dry socks, and i think that statement tells a big story about what it's like to be homeless, because i know i get up, i have a drawer full of dry socks, my kitchen is stocked."

The hope is to grow the number of people at this week each year.

Tc : 28:25 "or some of the most moving steps during this walk or made right here as this group makes the turn from miller street onto ruttger and check this out they go right by that building right there that means so much to so many here in the city."

But who does the money raised from t this walk help?

It helps people walking in their own shoes...the homeless.

Tc : 07:12 "they need guidance, they need medical assistance sometimes and their detox so that's what we do, we do medically assisted treatment to help them get through the worst of their situation and then we have counselelors and we just love on them and hope that they see hope, which is lacking."

Tc : 14:35 "they would always give me a bag lunch without question, there was times i need to close and i would go.

It's called the clothing closet and i was able to utilize that area and get clothes from them, coats, socks you name it they had open arms."

Dimetria money worked her way up her at the mission...now the volunteer coordinator...nines years after coming here for help.

Tc : 16:32 "they help a lot of people, it doesn't matter who you are and where you're from, and he walks of life just come to the rescue mission they




