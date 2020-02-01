Rose MBB Wins on Senior Day

78-68.

It was senior day at rose-hulman as the engineers honored their four seniors before their game against mt.

St.

Joseph.

Early in the 1st, rose big man john czarnecki with the soft finish under the rim to get his engineers on the board first.

Later in the half, the pride of bloomfield, eli combs is there for the offensive board and the putback.

The senior finished with 17 points and 10 boards on senior day.

Junior guard craig mgcee continues to be impressive as he goes coast-to-coast for the rose lay in.

The engineers walk away with the "w" on senior day as they beat