Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rose MBB Wins on Senior Day

Rose MBB Wins on Senior Day

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Rose MBB Wins on Senior DayThe Engineers beat the Lions on Senior Day
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rose MBB Wins on Senior Day

78-68.

It was senior day at rose-hulman as the engineers honored their four seniors before their game against mt.

St.

Joseph.

Early in the 1st, rose big man john czarnecki with the soft finish under the rim to get his engineers on the board first.

Later in the half, the pride of bloomfield, eli combs is there for the offensive board and the putback.

The senior finished with 17 points and 10 boards on senior day.

Junior guard craig mgcee continues to be impressive as he goes coast-to-coast for the rose lay in.

The engineers walk away with the "w" on senior day as they beat




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MartySports10

Marty Ledbetter Rose Men's Basketball Wins on Senior Day #Sports10 https://t.co/iZOxmR2gyA 51 minutes ago

chrisblacq

gmb RT @DGilligan15: The penmen back to back wins... never easy to win at st rose!!! Didn’t see the game.. but numbers suggest arguably the mos… 1 week ago

DGilligan15

Devin Gilligan The penmen back to back wins... never easy to win at st rose!!! Didn’t see the game.. but numbers suggest arguably… https://t.co/4vt49bR2eE 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.