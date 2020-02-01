west utica robberies under investigation

Under investigation.

.we have surveillance video good evening-- i'm callihan marshall.

Utica police are investigating a string of robberies that occured on several streets in west utica.

They've been happening over the past 10 days.

News channel 2's brent kearney has your top story tonight at 6.

Well you know it's a little disturbing especially it being too close to home scott porier a west utica resident was surprised when i told him about the string of robberies that took place in his neighborhood.

I know things in this part of my neighborhood are quiet and all my neighbors to look out for each other and he looks out for them too.

He has two security cameras set up on his house just in case any theives stop by.

Where are those?

I've got one in the front for my driveway and for anything that goes on around here and there's one for my back.

Utica police posting this to their facebook this afternoon announcing that they're investigating the robberies.

Police say all taking place within the past week.

We've obtained these surveillance videos showing suspicious activity taking place on the streets affected.

Its all thanks to the neighbors by ring app.

People with ring cameras can post videos like these on the app letting people in the neighborhood know what's going on.

Police say the items stolen range from cellphones to a 12 gauge shotgun.

The surviellance videos have been turned over to utica police oh it's real scary i don't know how they got a hold of a 12 gauge shotgun i think people are to keep things like that locked up if they own weapons like that.

"now their are some tips that utica police say could keep you from being a victim of some of these robberies starting with keeping your doors locked.

Also keep any valuables out of site such as your cellphone or spare change that may make thieves want to break in."

Jordon nichlos lives on oak street and tells me robberies on this street have happened before.

He tells me he woke up one morning to his neighbor looking for his tv.

Somebody must've come across the street site and stole it while they were sleeping in their house do you know at 3:30 or 4 o'clock in the a.m.

He said he's even had his car gone through too.

"i don't know why people would just take the change of the car no i had other devices including a laptop for work and they didn't touch it either i'm oblivious or or somebody just came in to my car and took my change."

But jordan says people should be prepared no matter where you live.

So you're just gonna have to except the fact and try to minimize the minimum the impact on yourself because it's just a fact of life.

You may live in a nice neighborhood or a not nice neighborhood it's just gonna happen eventually do you or your