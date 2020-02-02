Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Drexel University Celebrates Science With Philly Materials Science And Engineering Day

Drexel University Celebrates Science With Philly Materials Science And Engineering Day

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Drexel University Celebrates Science With Philly Materials Science And Engineering DayThe event was open to the public.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Drexel University Celebrates Science With Philly Materials Science And Engineering Day

SDMRVR THE EVENT IS OPEN TOTHE TUB LICK AND DESIGNED TOEP GAME SICHS ALL AGES.THIS IS ONE WAY WE CANTEACH SCIENCE TO A BUNCH OFSTUDENTS AND ADULTS IN THEAREA.AND HELP BUILD RELATIONSHIPSAND EXPAND ETCH'S KNOWLEDGE.DREXEL EVENT IS AANNUALCOLLABORATION WITH UNIVERSITYOF PENNSYLVANIA FRANKLIN




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.