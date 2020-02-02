Drexel University Celebrates Science With Philly Materials Science And Engineering Day now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:38s - Published The event was open to the public. The event was open to the public. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Drexel University Celebrates Science With Philly Materials Science And Engineering Day SDMRVR THE EVENT IS OPEN TOTHE TUB LICK AND DESIGNED TOEP GAME SICHS ALL AGES.THIS IS ONE WAY WE CANTEACH SCIENCE TO A BUNCH OFSTUDENTS AND ADULTS IN THEAREA.AND HELP BUILD RELATIONSHIPSAND EXPAND ETCH'S KNOWLEDGE.DREXEL EVENT IS AANNUALCOLLABORATION WITH UNIVERSITYOF PENNSYLVANIA FRANKLIN





You Might Like

Tweets about this