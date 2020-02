2 people shot and killed after a funeral in Riviera Beach

AT FUNERAL, KILLING A TEENAGERAND A MAN.WE HAVE TEAM COVERAGE -BEGINNING WITH WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S MIRANDACHRISTIAN IN RIVIERA BEACHWITH MORE ON WHAT HAPPENED.MIRANDA.MC: POLICE SAY A 15 YEAR OLDAND AN ADULT MALE WERE SHOT ANDKILLED, TWO OTHERS INCLUDINGANOTHER CHILD WAS ALSO SHOTOUTSIDE THE VICTORY CITYCHURCH JUST AFTER 2:30 TODAY.VO: POLICE TELLS THIS HAPPENEDRIGHT AFTER A FUNERAL AT THECHURCH.

POLICE HAS HAD THESTREET BLOCKED OFF FOR HOURSAS THEY INVESTIGATE WHATHAPPENED.

SHOT SPOTTERTECHNOLOGY DETECTED 13 SHOTSGOING OFF WHEN THIS SHOOTINGHAPPENED.

AT THIS TIME POLICEHAVE NOT SAID IF ANYTIME HASBEEN ARRESTED OR IF THERESUSPECT INFORMATION.MC: WPTV REPORTER LINNIESUPALL WAS ALSO ON SCENESPEAKING WITH PEOPLE ABOUTWHAT HAPPENED...LINNIE WHATDID PEOPLE HAVE TO SAY...POLICE ARE KEEPING DETAILSCLOSE TO THE VEST TONIGHT& NOARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THISTIME&BUT WE ARE HEARING FROMHEARING FROM THE PASTOR OFVICTORY CITY CHURCH& WHICH ISRIGHT ACROSS THE STREET FROMWHERE THIS SHOOTING TOOKPLACE& WE WERE HERE AS POLICETAPED OFF 20TH STREET ANDAVENUE F& THE SENIOR PASTORSAYS*THEY*WERE*AWARE THERECOULD BE AN ESCALATEDSITUATION BETWEEN THE FAMILYINVOLVED WITH THE FUNERALSERVICE& AND OTHERS IN THECOMMUNITY& HE RECEIVED A CALLABOUT THE BREWING TENSION LASTNIGHT& AND STEPPED UPSECURITY&WITH ARMED GUARDS&.HE ALSO ALERTED RIVIERA BEACHPOLICE WHO WERE ON SITE DURINGTHE SERVICE& BUT AFTER THESERVICE ENDED& POLICE ANDSECURITY STARTED TO PULL AWAYFROM THE PROPERTY& AND THESITUATION TURNED VIOLENT&STAY WITH NEWSCHANNEL 5