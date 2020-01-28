Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lady Gaga Fans Hope Rain Doesn't Ruin Her Super Saturday Night Show

Lady Gaga Fans Hope Rain Doesn't Ruin Her Super Saturday Night Show

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:00s - Published < > Embed
Lady Gaga Fans Hope Rain Doesn't Ruin Her Super Saturday Night Show

Lady Gaga Fans Hope Rain Doesn't Ruin Her Super Saturday Night Show

One day after stormy weather led the Miami Fire Department to cancel a Harry Styles concert at the last minute, music fans lined back up outside the same venue, to be the first in line to see Lady Gaga.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lady Gaga Fans Hope Her Super Saturday Night Show Isn’t Cancelled Like Harry Styles

One day after stormy weather led the Miami Fire Department to cancel a Harry Styles concert at the...
cbs4.com - Published

The first trailer for Lady Gaga and Shangela’s Super Bowl spectacular says loud and clear: Gay rights

The first trailer for the performance of pop queen Lady Gaga and RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chelsea Ingram Has A Look At Your Saturday Night Forecast [Video]Chelsea Ingram Has A Look At Your Saturday Night Forecast

Chelsea Ingram Has A Look At Your Saturday Night Forecast

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:22Published

Delray's Super Bowl LIV pep rally combines 'football and fashion' [Video]Delray's Super Bowl LIV pep rally combines 'football and fashion'

Delray’s Fashion Week 2020 ends on the same day as the biggest night in football: Super Bowl LIV. On Jan. 31 the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority held a pep rally at Old School Square Park..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.