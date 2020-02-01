NYPD & MTA Arrest 19 People, Issue 27 Summonses After Grand Central Protest

Global  

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
There's an update on the protests of both MTA fares and the NYPD.

Both agencies now say a total of 19 arrests and 27 summonses were issued Friday.
Recent related videos from verified sources

NYPD Seeks Pair In Robbery Of 3 People At Grand Central Subway Station [Video]NYPD Seeks Pair In Robbery Of 3 People At Grand Central Subway Station

They allegedly assaulted the victims - a 47-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old man - and took $240 in cash from one of them before taking off.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:05Published

All's Quiet Morning After Protesters Cause Chaos In Grand Central, Subways [Video]All's Quiet Morning After Protesters Cause Chaos In Grand Central, Subways

Comuter delays, property damage and multiple arrests at Grand Central Terminal made for a troubled Friday night commute home for thousands of New Yorkers. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published

