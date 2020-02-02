Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WBZ News Update For February 1

WBZ News Update For February 1

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:43s - Published < > Embed
WBZ News Update For February 1

WBZ News Update For February 1

First Case Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts; Man Shot In Hyannis; Skating Club Of Boston Allston Location Could Become Apartments; Possible Snow Later In the Week
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

watanclub

نادي الوطن RT @watanclub: PAGASA Releases Latest Weather Update Today (February 1) https://t.co/ubCqCN2GJM 3 minutes ago

rightsmetrics

Human Rights Measurement Initiative Are you on our mailing list? A few times a year we update friends with HRMI news. Sign up here:… https://t.co/NC9hgAmcGc 14 minutes ago

FortniteFevers

FortniteFevers | EST. 2017 #Fortnite News Update for February 01, 2020 at 08:00PM! {Automatically posted via FeversBot} https://t.co/vgvHK9YjW1 14 minutes ago

ivetka84019938

ivetka RT @FASTNEWSKHI007: #Coronavirus WORLDWIDE UPDATE: 1st FEBRUARY, 2020: COUNTRIES EFFECTED = 27 CONFIRMED CASES = 14,441 CASES OUTSIDE MAIN… 19 minutes ago

lisacoons10

Dr. Lisa Coons RT @GovBillLee: I'm looking forward to delivering my second #TNSOTS to update Tennesseans on what we've accomplished this past year and pre… 32 minutes ago

FASTNEWSKHI007

FAST NEWS #Coronavirus WORLDWIDE UPDATE: 1st FEBRUARY, 2020: COUNTRIES EFFECTED = 27 CONFIRMED CASES = 14,441 CASES OUTSIDE… https://t.co/byWAoOZxCD 38 minutes ago

DeeMeanz

Sare's Page 🌹 RT @RonanKelly13: China: National Update Feb 2 : 2,590 new cases of #nCoV #Coronavirus (tot 14,380), 45 new fatalities (304), 85 new discha… 39 minutes ago

112233Demm

DEMM 2020 RT @deng_lun: 🖼200201 Denglun Studio Update: No official schedule for February "Let's all control the spread of the epidemic. Winter's end… 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

7 Action News Latest Headlines | February 1, 7pm [Video]7 Action News Latest Headlines | February 1, 7pm

Watch the latest 7 Action News headlines any time.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:46Published

KGUN9 On Your Side Latest Headlines | February 1, 5pm [Video]KGUN9 On Your Side Latest Headlines | February 1, 5pm

Watch the latest KGUN9 On Your Side headlines any time.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.